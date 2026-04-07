Mize (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.

Mize didn't have his best stuff Monday, as a lengthy third inning and a two-run homer from Luke Keaschall in the fourth frame did damage. It marked a step back for the right-hander after a strong first start against Arizona, in which he fired six innings of one-run ball with nine punchouts. Looking ahead, Mize lines up to face Miami on Saturday in his next outing.