Keith went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Astros. He also stole a base.

Keith batted leadoff and paced the Tigers' 10-run, 13-hit onslaught. He's now up to 11 home runs this season, but the stolen base was his first after swiping seven as a rookie in 2024. Keith is batting a robust .354 over his last 15 games with three home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. With the 24-year-old locked into the No. 1 spot in the order against righties, he should continue to produce good fantasy stats as part of a potent Detroit offense.