Keith, who has been playing more at third base recently, could stick at the position more permanently, with Matt Vierling also mixing in, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Keith has now made six career starts at the hot corner, all of which have come this month. The 23-year-old was originally destined to play at first and second base this season, but shifting over to third has allowed him to stay in the lineup while also finding time for Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres across the diamond. The Tigers pursued Alex Bregman in the offseason to handle the position, though it seems like the team may be content with Keith as the primary option now, at least against righties. Vierling, who recently returned from the injured list after missing time due to a shoulder injury, figures to see more playing time when a lefty is starting, giving Keith's left-handed bat a break.