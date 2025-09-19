Tigers' Colt Keith: Hitting IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers placed Keith on the 10-day injured list Friday due to right rib cage inflammation.
Keith underwent an MRI after exiting Thursday's game against the Guardians with a back injury, and while the evaluation didn't reveal any structural damage, Keith will require a stint on the injured list. The move will end Keith's regular season, but he'll have a chance at returning in the playoffs. He'll be eligible for reinstatement Sept. 30.