Keith went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-9 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Keith hit a two-run double in the second inning, singled in the sixth and then tied the game on a two-run home run in the ninth. The rookie might not be looking forward to the All-Star break, as he is scorching in July with six multi-hit efforts, five long balls, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. On the year, he is hitting .253 with nine homers, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and five steals across 313 plate appearances.