Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Friday that Keith will move to first base next season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The newly-signed Gleyber Torres will take over as the Tigers' second baseman, shifting Keith over to the cold corner. Keith has never played first base in pro ball, but he's been working out there this offseason and the Tigers don't seem to have any concerns about his ability to adapt to the position. With Keith now at first base at least against righties, Spencer Torkelson's role on Detroit's roster looks unclear.