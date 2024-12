Detroit has asked Keith to take grounders at first base this spring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Keith will see time during the 2025 campaign at first base, but if he fares well enough at first during the spring, it would give the Tigers more infield flexibility. Justyn-Henry Malloy was also asked to try his hand at first base, so the general focus around the organization appears to be increasing the number of potential infield combinations.