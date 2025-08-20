default-cbs-image
Keith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit is stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, so Keith will hit the bench for the series finale along with fellow left-handed hitters Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney and Kerry Carpenter. Keith -- who had started in each of the last eight games -- is slashing just .143/.200/.167 over 45 plate appearances against lefties this season.

