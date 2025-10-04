Keith (ribs) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth in Saturday's ALDS Game 1 matchup against the Mariners.

Keith was officially added to the Tigers' ALDS roster Saturday after missing the wild-card round with rib-cage inflammation, and he's now been deemed fit enough to work as Detroit's designated hitter to begin the series. He'll make his 2025 postseason debut against George Kirby, whom he is 4-for-8 against in his MLB career.