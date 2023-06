The Tigers promoted Keith from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Eastern League pitching proved unchallenging for Keith, who slashed .325/.391/.585 with 14 home runs in 276 plate appearances while striking out at an acceptable 22.8 percent clip. The 22-year-old infielder doesn't offer much value with the glove or on the bases, but if he continues to keep mashing at Triple-A, he'll have a chance to make his MLB debut later this summer for a Detroit lineup lacking in impact bats.