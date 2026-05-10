Tigers' Colt Keith: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Keith will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Royals send another southpaw (Noah Cameron) to the hill. Zack Short will serve as Keith's replacement on the left side of the Detroit infield, covering shortstop while Kevin McGonigle shifts over to third base.
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