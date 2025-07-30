Keith went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Batting leadoff, Keith did an excellent job setting the table before getting lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Prior to then, the young infielder delivered his third three-hit effort of the season, all of which have come this month. The Tigers are rumored to be exploring third basemen leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, which would impact Keith's role, but for now he's the team's top option at the hot corner, at least against righties.