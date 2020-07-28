site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Dario Agrazal: Undergoing MRI
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Agrazal underwent an MRI on his strained forearm Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Agrazal hit the injured list with a strained right forearm Monday. Whether or not that diagnosis will be updated remains to be seen. Rony Garcia will start Tuesday against the Royals in his absence.
