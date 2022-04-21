Hill (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
Hill had already been with Toledo while on a rehab assignment and will now remain there as a regular member of the team. He could return in a bench role eventually but may not earn much more than that, as he's hit .247/.302/.367 through 64 career major-league games.
More News
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Officially lands on injured list•
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Set to begin year on injured list•
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Managing hamstring injury•
-
Tigers' Derek Hill: Battling for fourth outfielder spot•