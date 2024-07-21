The Tigers recalled Lucas from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Lucas will provide a fresh arm for a Detroit bullpen that was forced to cover the final seven innings of Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays after starter Reese Olson (shoulder) exited early. The southpaw reliever has previously made three appearances at the big-league level this season, all with Oakland. He had compiled a 4.38 ERA and 1.40 WHIP while striking out 32 batters over 24.2 innings at Toledo after Detroit claimed him off waivers in May.