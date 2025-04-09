Lucas (2-0) yielded three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Tuesday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Red Sox.

Lucas dominated on his way to a second straight win Tuesday. He allowed only one runner to reach scoring position while racking up a career-high eight punchouts. He threw 57 of 82 pitches and generated 12 swinging strikes. Lucas has thrown 10.1 shutout frames with an 11:3 K:BB in two starts. He's currently in line to start in Baltimore this weekend.