Easton Lucas: Released by Blue Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays released Lucas on Tuesday.
Lucas made five starts and one relief appearance for Toronto this season, putting up a 6.66 ERA and 23:12 K:BB over 24.1 innings. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the left-hander is expected to sign with a team overseas, and the Blue Jays will now have an extra 40-man roster spot to work with.
