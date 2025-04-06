The Blue Jays list Lucas as their probable starter for Monday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Lucas entered the rotation last Wednesday as a replacement for the injured Max Scherzer (thumb) and turned some heads in his first MLB start. He completed five innings en route to scooping up a win against the Nationals, striking out three batters in the process while allowing just three baserunners. The 28-year-old southpaw tentatively lines up for a two-start week; after Monday's outing, he's on track to face the Orioles on the road Saturday.