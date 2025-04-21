The Blue Jays optioned Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After not allowing a run in his first two starts of the season, Lucas was pummeled for 14 runs across 6.2 frames covering his last two outings, resulting in a trip back to the minors. Lucas' turn in the rotation comes up this weekend against the Yankees, and it's unclear how the Blue Jays plan to fill the slot.