Haase went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and two RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Haase started the first game and went 3-for-5 with his third home run of the season. He hit the bench for the second game, though he did strike out as a pinch hitter. Haase continues to split time behind the plate with Jake Rogers and has limited fantasy value so long as he remains in a timeshare, though he can also play in the outfield on days when he doesn't catch.