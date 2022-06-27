Haase went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Haase's fifth-inning blast briefly gave the Tigers a one-run lead, but their offense stalled out after that. The catcher is finishing June strong -- he's gone 11-for-33 (.333) with four multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games. He's up to a .216/.266/.371 slash line with four homers, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 124 plate appearances. Tucker Barnhart is just 2-for-19 (.105) in his last seven contests, so Haase's hot hitting could allow him to see an uptick in playing time.