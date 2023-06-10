Haase will sit for the second straight game Saturday against Arizona.

Haase seemed to be moving ahead of Jake Rogers on the Tigers' catching depth chart, starting seven of 10 games during a stretch which ran from May 24 through June 3. In the six games since then, however, it's been Rogers who's started four times. Rogers has now made 33 starts behind the plate to Haase's 29 this season, but Haase still has more playing time overall thanks to his 10 starts in left field and two at designated hitter.