Haase is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Though he didn't start in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Guardians, Haase saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end when he struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance. He'll remain on the bench again for the series finale, but Haase should continue to play semi-regularly while moving between catcher, left field and designated hitter.