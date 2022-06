Haase went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and three total runs scored in Saturday's win over Texas.

Haase knocked in Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera on a homer in the fourth. The catcher also came around to score on a Jonathan Schoop single in the sixth. Haase now has back-to-back multi-hit games and has raised his batting average to .212. After struggling through April and May, he is slashing .333/.357/.630 in June.