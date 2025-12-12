Torres (groin) has been cleared to participate in all baseball activities, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres underwent sports hernia surgery in October, an injury that he had played through for the final month of the regular season and playoffs. He is now fully recovered from the operation and can proceed with his normal offseason training. Torres will return as the Tigers' everyday second baseman in 2026 after accepting the team's one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer.