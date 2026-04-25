Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Taking seat Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Torres will get a breather Saturday following a stretch of 12 straight starts, during which he slashed .250/.389/.273 with three RBI and five runs scored. His absence will move Javier Baez into the keystone and give Matt Vierling a start in center field.
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