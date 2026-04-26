Torres went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two additional runs scored during the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Torres came home to score in both the first and seventh innings before extending the Tigers' lead to five runs with a two-run long shot off Jose Franco in the eighth. It was Torres' second home run of the season, with his first taking place April 4 against the Cardinals. He is slashing .250/.382/.330 with nine RBI and 18 runs scored across 123 plate appearances this season.