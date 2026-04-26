Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Collects three hits Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two additional runs scored during the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.
Torres came home to score in both the first and seventh innings before extending the Tigers' lead to five runs with a two-run long shot off Jose Franco in the eighth. It was Torres' second home run of the season, with his first taking place April 4 against the Cardinals. He is slashing .250/.382/.330 with nine RBI and 18 runs scored across 123 plate appearances this season.
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