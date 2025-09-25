Flaherty (8-15) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings as the Tigers were downed 5-1 by the Guardians. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran righty didn't pitch poorly, tossing 55 of 83 pitches for strikes before getting an early hook, but Detroit's offense stayed quiet. Since an eight-run meltdown Aug. 24, Flaherty has delivered a solid 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings in five starts, but that hasn't been enough to stop an epic collapse by the Tigers, who have squandered a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central and now sit one game back of the Guardians with four contests left on the schedule. Unless he's needed over the final weekend in an all-hands-on-deck scenario, Flaherty wraps up his 2025 campaign with a 4.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 188:59 K:BB though 161 innings.