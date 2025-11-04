Flaherty will remain with the Tigers after electing not to opt out of his $20 million contract for 2026, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Flaherty surely could have received more guaranteed money on the open market, but he has decided to stay put following an up-and-down 2025 campaign. The right-hander posted a 4.64 ERA across 31 regular-season starts for the Tigers, but he also fanned 188 batters over 161 innings. Staying at Comerica Park and having what should be a solid offense backing him is good news for Flaherty's fantasy value in 2026.