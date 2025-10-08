Flaherty took the loss in Game 3 of the ALDS against Seattle on Tuesday after giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters across 3.1 innings.

The 29-year-old righty allowed just one man to reach base through two innings following a three-hour rain delay, but things took a turn at the start of the third frame after consecutive hits from Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena allowed the Mariners to take a 2-0 lead. Flaherty came back out for the fourth frame but was quickly pulled after allowing a leadoff homer to Eugenio Suarez and walking Victor Robles, who eventually came around to score. The Tigers now find themselves on the brink of elimination, and Flaherty likely won't be available to pitch in relief for the rest of the series after needing 76 pitches to collect 10 outs Tuesday.