Tigers' Jack Little: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Claimed off waivers from the Pirates earlier this month, Little ended up spending less than two weeks on the Tigers' 40-man roster. Little will now be subjected to waivers once again after spending the 2025 season primarily at the Triple-A level, making just a pair of relief appearances with the Dodgers over the summer.