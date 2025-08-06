The Pirates claimed Little off waivers from the Dodgers on Wednesday and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh had two open spots on its 40-man roster, and Little had three minor-league options left, so putting in a waiver claim for the 27-year-old reliever amounted to a low-risk move for the organization to burnish its bullpen depth. Little made two appearances at the big-league level for the Dodgers but had otherwise spent the entire season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, with whom he logged a 4.64 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB in 42.2 innings.