Jobe allowed three runs on seven hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Giants. He walked three and struck out four.

Jobe took a step backward Wednesday, snapping a streak of three straight outings in which he went at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. The young righty has still been mostly effective this year with a 4.22 ERA across 49 innings of work. Jobe will need to display better control if he wants to unlock another level, however, as his BB/9 climbed up to 5.0 after issuing three free passes in this one. The 22-year-old is set to take the mound again Tuesday against the White Sox, which projects as a favorable matchup.