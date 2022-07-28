Rogers (elbow) took live batting practice Tuesday against rehabbing lefty Joey Wentz (shoulder) at the Tigers' spring training complex in Florida, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rogers remains on track to come off the 60-day injured list at some point before the season ends, but resuming full catching work will be the final test he needs to pass in his rehab from last September's Tommy John surgery before the Tigers activate him. Even if he's not ready to catch within the next couple of weeks, the Tigers could still send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment to pick up at-bats as a designated hitter.