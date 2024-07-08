Baez (back) has joined the Tigers at Comerica Park and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game versus the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez recently played four rehab games with Triple-A Toledo, going 4-for-12 with a home run. The veteran shortstop has been sidelined since mid-June with lumbar spine inflammation and had turned in an ugly .183/.209/.247 batting line over 196 plate appearances prior to landing on the IL.