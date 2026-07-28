Tigers' Javier Baez: Activation likely Tuesday

Manager A.J. Hinch said that he expects Baez (ankle) to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined due to an ankle sprain since late April, but he's ready to rejoin the Tigers after a four-game rehab assignment, during which he went 6-for-12 with three doubles. Baez had a .256/.280/.397 slash line through 24 games prior to the injury. He made starts at center field and shortstop during the rehab stint, which provides an indication of where he'll be spending most of his time on the big-league club.