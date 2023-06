Baez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Twins.

Baez tripled and drove in two Thursday night, then followed it up with another strong performance. The shortstop is riding a six-game hitting streak overall and now has his season OPS up to .614. That's still well below Baez's normal standards, but the recent stretch is at least a step in the right direction.