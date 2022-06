Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Baez wasted no time hitting his sixth home run of the season, taking Michael Wacha deep in the first inning with a runner on. Three of those home runs have come in the past five games, and the shortstop is hitting a robust .450 during this stretch. Baez's overall numbers are still below his usual standards, but it seems like he's finally getting going at the plate.