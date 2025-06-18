Baez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Baez continued his bounceback campaign as he recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and first since May 13. The veteran now has nine long balls total this year to go with a strong .798 OPS. By comparison, Baez had only six home runs during the 2024 regular season, and he finished with a career-worst .515 OPS. The 32-year-old might not be as electric as he was during his time with the Chicago Cubs when he first broke into the majors, but he has still recouped plenty of fantasy value so far in 2025.