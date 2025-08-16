Baez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Baez has now tallied at least one hit in nine of his first 13 games in August. The All-Star utility player had a miserable .426 OPS through 61 at-bats in July, but he's starting to heat up again so far this month. Across his last 43 at-bats, Baez is hitting .326 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base as he looks to work his way up Detroit's batting order.