Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After coming off the 10-day injured list Monday, Baez started at shortstop in both of the first two contests of the series, going 1-for-6 with a double between the two contests. Though he's expected to see the bulk of the starts at shortstop now that he's healthy again, Baez will give way Wednesday to utility man Zach McKinstry.