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Tigers' Javier Baez: Idle Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Baez started in each of the Tigers' ensuing four games -- twice in center field, twice at shortstop -- and went 8-for-19 with a double, five RBI and five runs. Baez is likely to see the bulk of his playing time at shortstop moving forward, as top prospect Max Clark was called up Friday and is poised to serve as the Tigers' everyday center fielder. Kevin McGonigle will shift over from third base to cover shortstop Sunday in what likely amounts to a planned rest day for Baez.

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