Tigers' Javier Baez: Making slow progress with ankle

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Baez is scheduled to meet with a specialist in the near future for further evaluation on his sprained right ankle, which hasn't healed as quickly as the team hoped, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the shelf April 29, Baez had been in the midst of a running and hitting progression as the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida, but he apparently hasn't been able to get over the hump in his recovery from the injury. Once Baez gets checked out by the specialist, the Tigers should have a better idea regarding a treatment plan for the injury along with a potential timeline for the 33-year-old to start ramping up his activities. Given that he's already missed nearly a month due to the injury, Baez could be a candidate to shift to the 60-day injured list if he's not ready to begin a rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks.