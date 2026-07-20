Tigers' Javier Baez: Ready for rehab assignment

Baez (ankle) will embark on a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez has been sidelined by a right ankle sprain since late April, and his recovery has been slower than expected. The good news for the veteran infielder is that he's finally been cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, which could have him back in the majors by late July or early August. Prior to his injury, Baez had a .677 OPS with one steal, two home runs and six RBI across 82 plate appearances.