Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Harold Castro gets the nod at shortstop while Baez sits for the first time since June 2 as the Tigers and White Sox wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Fantasy managers hoping that Baez's three-walk performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays might have been a sign of a breakthrough for the 29-year-old have been disappointed. He's gone 0-for-11 with no walks and three strikeouts over the Tigers' subsequent three contests.