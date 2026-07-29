Tigers' Javier Baez: Three hits in return to lineup

Baez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-0 rout of the Orioles.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth in his first big-league action since April 28, Baez made an immediate impact as part of a 19-hit barrage by the Tigers that saw them put at least one run on the board in every inning. Baez will likely take over from James Outman as Detroit's primary center fielder in the short term, but the potential promotion of top prospect Max Clark looms if the organization decides to give him a look later in the season. Over 86 plate appearances this season, Baez sports a .280/.302/.427 slash line with two homers, one steal, six RBI and 11 runs.