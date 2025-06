The Tigers designated Brebbia for assignment Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander has given up seven runs in his past four outings, and he's now lost his place on Detroit's 26-man active roster and 40-man roster. Brebbia has a 7.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings this season and will now go through the waivers process.