Atlanta designated Brebbia for assignment Monday.

He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster to right-hander Alexis Diaz, whom Atlanta claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. After being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 29, Brebbia appeared in three games out of the Atlanta bullpen and surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.