Cisnero allowed five runs on three hits while not recording any outs in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He walked two.

Cisnero came on to pitch the ninth inning with Toronto up 7-2 and he quickly let things get worse. He allowed two singles and two walks before uncorking a wild pitch. Cisnero then gave up a three-run home run to Whit Merrifield before getting the hook. The righty came into the contest with a 2.18 ERA but that skyrocketed to 3.55. Despite the hiccup, Cisnero should maintain a key role in Detroit's bullpen.