Cisnero (shoulder) has a swollen Achilles and won't pitch for 10-to-14 days, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
He was in the midst of a rehab assignment coming back from a shoulder injury when he suffered this setback. Cisnero should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Rehab assignment paused•
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Completes bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to begin mound work next week•
-
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Placed on 60-day IL•